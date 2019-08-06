Patrick Bamford sends message to the Leeds fans that think he is a bad striker

Leeds United are set to lose last season’s highest goalscorer Kemar Roofe to Belgian giants Anderlecht, and it remains to be seen if manager Marcelo Bielsa will be bringing in another striker before the summer transfer deadline.
The Argentine could be willing to take the punt on former England youth international Patrick Bamford as the man to lead his attack this term, and the former Chelsea player is ready to finally prove himself after an injury-laden campaign last term.
The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 25 matches across all competitions last season, with most of them coming following recovery from nearly four months on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Bamford is attempting to hit the ground running this season, and has started on an impressive note, grabbing Leeds’ second goal during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Bristol City.
He continues to divide opinion among the fans, though, and he has sent a message to those Elland Road faithful that think he is not good enough..
“The fans are entitled to their opinion. Some of them think I’m bad, some of them think I’m good, that’s just how it is and to me it doesn’t matter what they think. It’s not going to change how I think of myself as a player,” Bamford told YEP.
“I know what I’ve got to do and what I’ve got to work on and keep working on. If I do that I am sure I will be all right.”
The Leeds striker has a lot to do this term if he wants to prove his critics wrong, and firing the Whites to Premier League promotion will be a good way to start.
Many believe he wasn’t good enough to make the cut at Stamford Bridge, and he also has to prove what he is capable of doing at the top-flight level should Leeds finally earn promotion.
Over to you Bamford!