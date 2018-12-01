Patrick Bamford responds to Leeds United teammate Izzy Brown’s Twitter post

Leeds United duo Izzy Brown and Patrick Bamford took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after they featured against Newcastle United Under-23 side on Friday.
Brown, who joined the Whites on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, played for Leeds U23 side against Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup at Whitley Park.
The 21-year-old exciting young attacking midfielder played 80 minutes of the match. Leeds United U23 side lost 2-0.
Brown, who is making his recovery from a long-term knee injury, has expressed his delight to have played 80 minutes.
Bamford, who joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window, didn’t start the game. However, he played for the second 45 minutes.
It was Bamford’s first appearance since picking up a posterior cruciate ligament injury back in September.
The former Chelsea striker took to Twitter to comment on his comeback, and replied to Brown’s message.
Small steps bro, we’re nearly there 💪🏽 https://t.co/IrhkBmLrQT
— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) December 1, 2018
Leeds United find themselves at the second place in the Championship table after 19 games, just one point behind Norwich City.