Patrick Bamford posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Millwall

31 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United returned to second position in the Championship table after winning against Millwall on Saturday at Elland Road.

Pablo Hernandez produced a top class performance once again as the Whites twice came from behind to win 3-2, and jumped ahead of Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has taken to social networking site Twitter this morning to express his reaction on the game. He tweeted:

Bamford, the summer signing from Middlesbrough, has been in good form lately, and could have added another goal to his tally had he not missed a penalty in the first half.

However, the 25-year-old’s penalty miss didn’t prove costly, as Leeds managed to pick up all three points from the game.

Some Leeds fans responded to his tweet:

Pablo Hernandez scored twice on the day to take his goal tally to 12 in all competitions. Luke Ayling scored the other one for Leeds with a fine header.

