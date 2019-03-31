Patrick Bamford posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Millwall

Leeds United returned to second position in the Championship table after winning against Millwall on Saturday at Elland Road.
Pablo Hernandez produced a top class performance once again as the Whites twice came from behind to win 3-2, and jumped ahead of Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has taken to social networking site Twitter this morning to express his reaction on the game. He tweeted:
Waking up to 3 points deffs makes an off day personally easier to take 😃 we keep going. What a team 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 @LUFC #alaw #mot
— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) March 31, 2019
Bamford, the summer signing from Middlesbrough, has been in good form lately, and could have added another goal to his tally had he not missed a penalty in the first half.
However, the 25-year-old’s penalty miss didn’t prove costly, as Leeds managed to pick up all three points from the game.
Some Leeds fans responded to his tweet:
Get your head up. You looked beat yesterday and it’s clear your confidence is low. You’re better than that and you know it, so get your confidence back and know that you’re going to score the winner that takes us up. Everyone has your back. 👍🏼
— Paul G (@LPP2014) March 31, 2019
You will score the goal that takes us to the Premier League Patrick. And be a legend @LUFC. But a goal against Birmingham in the meantime would be appreciated ⚽️😜
— MarchingOutTogether 💙💛 (@MarchingoutLUFC) March 31, 2019
Put it behind you Patrick and go and fire us to promotion. We can do this 💪👊 #lufc #mot #alaw
— Tommo 💙💛 (@nigelt71) March 31, 2019
You’ve been fantastic for us Patrick, and continue to be. We march on together, and into the Premier League 👊👊👊
— Shaken Not Sterland 💙💛 (@andy_lufc39) March 31, 2019
Form is temporary…. class is permanent you can fire us to promotion!
— Daniel Pilmoor (@DanielPilmoor1) March 31, 2019
We need you firing mate for the last run in. You’ve had problems with injuries but everyone is behind you and these big games are the reason we signed you. Top player and prolific in front of goal when on form. Get your confidence up again and send us where we belong #lufc
— Liam (@LRoche04) March 31, 2019
You looked a bit frustrated yesterday Pat, don’t put all that weight on yourself. If you make a mistake you should laugh, enjoy it and you’ll relax more. You bring so much to our team, quality player, so glad to have you here and a part of this superb team.
— Tony Barnes (@TonyLeeds5) March 31, 2019
Pablo Hernandez scored twice on the day to take his goal tally to 12 in all competitions. Luke Ayling scored the other one for Leeds with a fine header.