Patrick Bamford comments on Leeds United team spirit

Patrick Bamford joined Leeds in the summer transfer window from Middlesbrough but the season hasn’t gone according to his plans.
First, the sizzling form of Kemar Roofe kept him on the bench, and then a serious injury forced him out of action for a while.
However, he returned to action with a bang, and scored the winner against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. Leeds won 1-0, and registered their fifth consecutive win in the process to move to the top of the Championship table.
Bamford feels that Leeds have changed and grown. He is getting very excited about the prospect of winning promotion back to the Premier League, and has hailed the unity of the team.
The former Chelsea striker recalls what club teammate Adam Forshaw told him after the game.
“Forsh [Adam Forshaw] came to me after the game and said ‘you know what? Last year we’d have probably ended up drawing that game. We wouldn’t have hung on’,” Bamford said as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“That says a lot about how much we’ve grown and how much the coaches have had an influence on us.
“The belief amongst us has changed because it’s basically the same core group of players that were playing for Leeds last year but the difference is massive.”
Bamford is absolutely spot on. Leeds started brilliantly last season but lost their way from December, and the second half of the campaign was a disaster under Paul Heckingbottom.
Leeds have struggled with injuries this season, with Bielsa losing some of the key players intermittently for a long period of time. But, the Whites have responded brilliantly and tackled every obstacle displaying a great team spirit.
This team has shown potential that they can go all the way. Leeds fans can start believing now.