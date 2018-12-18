Patrick Bamford admits he will be playing through pain for Leeds United

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scored the winner against Bolton Wanderers last weekend, and helped the Whites move to the top of the Championship table.
The former Chelsea striker has recently returned to first team action, but he has admitted that he will still be playing through pain for a couple of months.
Bamford returned after being out for almost three months due to a knee injury. He has revealed that his ligament injury has not healed completely, and he will be playing with pain in that area.
While it may sound risky that Bamford will be playing through pain for the club, fans will love him more for the commitment he has been showing.
He said to the Yorkshire Evening Post “I’m just hoping to help the team now. I want to help them as well as I can and however that might be.
“It’s probably going to take me a month or two months before I start playing without pain. It’s one of those things where the scar tissue is still fat and thinning down and it’s going to be a bit restrictive behind the knee.
“As time goes on it’ll ease off and get back to normal but I feel like I’m ready to play games. It’s just a case of dealing with it.”
He is obviously ready to play, otherwise Marcelo Bielsa would not have picked him in the first place. His return to the Leeds side is a massive boost for the Argentine, who has had to handle with so many injury problems this season.
With Samu Saiz sealing a return to Spain with Getafe, Bamford’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time for the Whites.