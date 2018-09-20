Pat Nevin raves about Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

Former Everton player and club hero Pat Nevin has showered praise on Everton attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, saying he is a special player.
The 29-year-old joined the Toffees in 2017 for a fee in the region of £45 million. He has done well in bits and parts but is still yet to hit top form.
The Iceland international has been a prominent figure for Marco Silva’s side, and his recent performances have earned rave reviews from football pundits and the fans.
He has scored two goals and registered one assist in six games across all competitions, and BBC pundit Nevin is bowled over with his quality.
Nevin has hailed him as a ‘special’ player, before adding that he is extraordinary at taking set-pieces.
“I think he is a spectacularly special player that you can build your team around,” Nevin told the club’s official website.
“His vision is outstanding. When you’re watching the game, and if you’re a creative-type player like I was myself, you see the passes that should be played.
“His set-piece delivery is just extraordinary, too. We all know about his free-kicks and, of course, he can arrive late into the box and score goals. He is a real special player.”
Sigurdsson is a creative-type playmaker and he can be a real asset for the club if he can be a consistent goalscorer from midfield.
Everton have made a stuttering start to the season and are without a win in their last three games. The Merseyside club will face Arsenal in their next fixture in the weekend.