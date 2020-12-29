Partey back in full training ahead of Premier League clash with Brighton

Thomas Partey is back in full training ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Brighton.

The Ghanaian has missed the club’s last six games after picking up an injury in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Mikel Arteta had not initially put a timeframe on the duration of his injury but did say that he would miss the next few games.





After the North London club’s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Arteta seemed to rule Partey out of the game against Brighton. On being asked about the former Atletico Madrid midfielder’s return to fitness in the post-match press conference, he said:

“Not yet. He hasn’t started to train with us yet so I think he’s still a few more days away.”

Partey’s return to full training will be a major boost for Arteta as the Gunners navigate their way through a busy fixture list. Now that he has returned to training, it remains to be seen if he will be in consideration for a place in the team against Brighton but he is closing in on a return to the side.

Arsenal are currently 15th in the Premier League and picked up their first league win in almost two months against Chelsea. They will be looking to build on that performance when they head to the AmEx Stadium to take on a Brighton side that got the better of the Gunners both times they faced off last season.

If Arteta’s side are able to pick up a second successive victory in the league, it could move them up to 12th in the table and give them some much-needed momentum. A loss will lead to more difficult questions being asked of the manager and club. Tuesday’s clash with Brighton is crucial for the North London side and they will be looking to end the year on a high and give their fans hope for a better 2021.