Paris Saint-Germain hosts Montpellier are in the French league this weekend and they will look to continue their red hot form with another win at home.

The home side have won all seven league games so far and there are seven points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 10th in the league table having failed to win four of their last six league games.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier team news

Paris Saint-Germain will be without the services of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Colin Dagba due to injuries.

Montpellier will be without Pedro Mendes and Mamadou Sakho.

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Danilo, Herrera, Wijnaldum; Neymar, Icardi, Mbappe

Montpellier: Omlin; Sambia, Esteve, Thuler, Ristic; Ferri, Chotard; Mollet, Savanier, Mavididi, Germain

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier form guide

PSG have been unplayable in the league so far and they have won all of their matches and scored 20 goals in the process.

They also have a very impressive head to head record against Montpellier and they have beaten this weekend’s opposition in each of their last five meetings.

The visitors have won just two of their last six league games but they have made themselves difficult to beat. Montpellier are unbeaten in five of their last six matches.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier betting odds

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier prediction

The home side are undoubtedly one of the best teams across Europe and they will be firm favourites heading into this contest.

Despite the injury problems, Mauricio Pochettino has enough quality at his disposal to continue his side’s 100% win record in the league so far and Montpellier are likely to end up on the losing side.

Prediction: PSG to win.

