Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier reacts to Tottenham Hotspur transfer links

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has been routinely linked with Tottenham Hotspur, and the rumours are starting to make the rounds again.
The Belgium international is set to become a free agent this summer, and the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in him too.
Meunier has admitted seeing so many articles linking him to Tottenham, and while he believes none of his suitors has nothing to lose should they acquire his services for free this summer, he says his objective remains extending his PSG deal.
“A free, international player, who plays in the FIFA ranked world’s No.1 team (Belgium) and who is 28 years old, it cannot be a bad buy, even if I get gangrene and I have to cut off a leg! Clubs don’t have much to lose in the investment, and I think they know it. They have everything to gain,” Meunier told RTBF.
“Everything that circulates on me on social media versus Dortmund, I don’t understand: I’ve seen so many articles linking me to Tottenham or Inter.
“I don’t understand this craze. My main objective is always to stay in Paris, but for the moment it’s pretty calm.”
Playing in the English top-flight could be attractive to the 28-year-old, and Tottenham could do with a quality and consistent right-back right now.
They haven’t had one since Kyle Walker left for Manchester City, and Serge Aurier isn’t particularly good defensively.
Meunier is struggling for regular playing minutes at Parc des Princes, but he will most likely walk into Spurs XI given that he is the finished article.