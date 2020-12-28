Paris Saint-Germain plot a stunning move for La Joya of Juventus

Paulo Dybala could be on his way out of Juventus next summer itself. The Bianconeri have made several attempts at renewing the forward’s contract, however, there seems to be no progression with the negotiations. Having said that, Calico Mercato reports that Paris Saint-Germain has come knocking on the door for Dybala.

The report states that the soon-to-be-coach Mauricio Pochettino has demanded the signing of Paulo Dybala. The 27-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, however, it seems like the former Parma man could be on his way to the Parc des Princes.





Paulo Dybala has not managed to adapt to Andrea Pirlo’s management. The Italian coach prefers using the attacking duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata instead which seems to have paid off so far this season as both the former Real Madrid players have been prolific in front goal when compared to Dybala.

At the age of 27, Paulo Dybala needs to be playing week in and week out rather than warming the bench. Mauricio Pochettino is willing to offer Dybala a starting role at PSG as the former Tottenham Hotspur boss has a plan in mind to make a few changes to the starting eleven. It has been rumoured that Angel Di Maria might be shown the door in order to fit Dybala into the starting eleven next season.

As of now, Juventus are placed on sixth on the Serie A table and it seems like the Bianconeri has lost out on the opportunity to win their 10th consecutive scudetto. AC Milan remains unbeaten and are 10 points clear of Juventus in the Serie A table. It also seems like Andrea Pirlo could be sacked if Juventus fail to win any silverware this season after practically losing out on the league.