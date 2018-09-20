PAOK vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea kick-off their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a trip to face PAOK in Greece.
Last season’s fifth place finish in the Premier League saw the Blues miss out on the Champions League for the first time since 2013.
Cheslea’s last venture in the Europa League came back in 2012/13 where they lifted the trophy courtesy of a 2-1 success in the final against Benfica.
Maurizio Sarri’s side have made an impressive start to the new season, winning all five matches in league.
PAOK have won three out of three in the Greek Superleague and have never previously lost against an English team.
The home side are priced at 18/5 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 3/4 and the draw on offer at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#Starting11 Η αρχική 11άδα της ομάδας μας για την αναμέτρηση κόντρα στην Τσέλσι στο γήπεδο της Τούμπας για την 1η αγωνιστική της φάσης των ομίλων του UEFA Europa League #PAOKCHE #UEL #PreGame #TheFutureIsHere pic.twitter.com/gkBCUJ0i2e
— PAOK FC / ΠAOK (@PAOK_FC) September 20, 2018
Here is tonight's team news! `💪#PAOKvCFC pic.twitter.com/p1oiiDx1or
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2018