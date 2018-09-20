Blog Teams Chelsea PAOK vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

PAOK vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

20 September, 2018 Chelsea, Europa League


Chelsea kick-off their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a trip to face PAOK in Greece.

Last season’s fifth place finish in the Premier League saw the Blues miss out on the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Cheslea’s last venture in the Europa League came back in 2012/13 where they lifted the trophy courtesy of a 2-1 success in the final against Benfica.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have made an impressive start to the new season, winning all five matches in league.

PAOK have won three out of three in the Greek Superleague and have never previously lost against an English team.

The home side are priced at 18/5 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 3/4 and the draw on offer at 13/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Villarreal vs Rangers Confirmed Starting Lineups
Aston Villa must do everything to sign Gary Cahill if he is available on free transfer

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).