Palace should sign Tavernier to replace Wan-Bissaka after Tottenham rejection

Crystal Palace are on the hunt for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and were recently met with rejection from Tottenham for their pursuit of Kyle Walker-Peters. If the Eagles can’t sign the 21-year-old, they should turn their attentions to James Tavernier.
The 27-year-old was outstanding for Rangers in 2018/19 and is valued at £8m. Tavernier scored and created 37 goals from 57 games in all competitions last season. The marauding fullback could be signed for 14% of Wan-Bissaka’s £50m move to Manchester United.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is desperate to keep Tavernier, but the growing interest in his signature could turn the defender’s head. As Joel Ward is Palace’s only natural right-back in the first-team, Tavernier would be a regular at Selhurst Park.
He joined Rangers from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and has gone on to make 199 appearances in all competitions, scoring (43) and creating (62) 105 goals. Tavernier was signed for £200k four years ago and would make Rangers 4000% in markup if sold.
The Eagles were interested in the Englishman last year and should consider returning for him this summer as he’s an upgrade on Ward that won’t break the bank. Walker-Peters would have also been a good option, but Tottenham have made it clear that he’s not for sale.
