Palace could pay £20m and £4.68m-a-year in wages to sign Batshuayi

Crystal Palace are interested in Michy Batshuayi and could make a move for the 26-year-old this summer, but his asking price could prove a stumbling block in negotiations.
Despite paying £35m for Batshuayi in 2016, Chelsea value the £4.68m-a-year/£90k-per-week striker at £45m. Palace are only willing to spend £20m, however, so it remains to be seen if they’ll have success in bringing the Belgian international to Selhurst Park.
The Eagles are looking to strengthen their attack after losing Cenk Tosun for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury. The 28-year-old had successful surgery on his ACL but won’t be playing again for a number of months.
Connor Wickham has struggled for form, fitness and playing time at Palace, leading to him being loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday in the winter transfer window, so he’s unlikely to feature next season. Christian Benteke has scored only one goal in 21 games this campaign, so Palace need another prolific striker.
And with Tammy Abraham & Olivier Giroud being Chelsea’s first and second-choice under Frank Lampard, Batshuayi may be surplus to requirements. He’s racked up only 224 minutes of Premier League football with the Blues this season, so it’s hard to see Chelsea standing in his way of a departure.
