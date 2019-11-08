Paddy McCourt and Frank McAvennie react to Celtic win vs Lazio on Twitter

Celtic secured their passage to the Europa League last 32 after earning a pulsating 2-1 victory against Lazio in Italy on Thursday night.
The Bhoys, who won against Lazio at Parkhead, earned a dramatic victory, with Olivier Ntcham scoring a 95th-minute winner to send Celtic fans across the world into delirium.
Former Celtic players Paddy McCourt and Frank McAvennie took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after the game.
McCourt was especially pleased with Celtic’s performance in the second half. He has showered praise on Edouard, saying he is a ‘top player’, and also played Ntcham for scoring the winner.
What a brilliant second half performance by Celtic ‘ Edouard showed again that he really is a top player & what a superb finish from Ntcham for the winner 👏. Well played lads 🍀🙌.
— Paddy McCourt (@PaddyMcCourt15) November 7, 2019
McAvennie praised the entire team for the wonderful performance, saying it is a ‘great effort’ from the Bhoys.
Great effort from @CelticFC in Rome, what a result,well done Bhoys, Safe journey home guys 🍀🍀
— Frank McAvennie (@MaccaFrank) November 7, 2019
Serie A’s top scorer Ciro Immobile gave Lazio the lead as early as in the seventh minute.
The Bhoys kept the composure intact and restored parity through James Forrest who scored his 11th goal of the season just before the break.
Neil Lennon’s side defended strongly and it looked like they would earn a point, but a 95th-minute striker from Ntcham turned the tide in Celtic’s favour.
Celtic managed 43% of possession and attempted 12 shots on goal during the game, according to BBC Sport.