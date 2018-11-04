Pablo Zabaleta reacts to West Ham win on Twitter

West Ham returned to winning ways after four games without a win as they won 4-2 against Burnley in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
After the match West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He is elated with the victory and the performance to go with it.
Back to winning ways and a brilliant performance! #COYI @WestHamUtd pic.twitter.com/r7KxNO1Igv
— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) November 3, 2018
The 33-year-old was outstanding at the back for West Ham against Burnley. He made one tackle, and five clearances during the game.
West Ham fans responded to his tweet quickly to let him know he was brilliant on the pitch.
A captain leads by example and today you did that 150% every challenge every run forward every run tracking back. If we had 11 Zabas this team would be top 4 easily. Well done Pablo and well done the team great performance
— Dazza (@dazza7370) November 3, 2018
Amazing how you seem to be rolling back the years Zaba, another superb performance. #COYI
— ⚒Adrian Smith⚒ (@adiesmith64) November 3, 2018
Loved how you just got up after clattering the Burnley left back. To be fair he got up and got on with it as well. Proper whole hearted challenges.
— Chuffer (@ChufferBoom) November 3, 2018
You’re a machine Zaba. Whatever you’re drinking can you send me some!?!? ⚒⚒
— Lee Manser (@manse79) November 3, 2018
Can’t wait for you to score a goal, i will lose my mind ⚒
— Nicky Goodchild (@dinnerman46) November 3, 2018
Brazilian winger, Felipe Anderson, who joined the east London club from Lazio for £36m in July, scored twice and helped the club seal an important victory.
The Hammers opened the scoring in the opening ten minutes through Marko Arnautovic. Johann Berg Gudmundsson restored parity just before the break.
After the break, Anderson curled a shot past Burnley keeper Joe Hart before Chris Wood levelled the scoreline with a thumping header.
Anderson, capitalising on some sloppy defending, scored his second of the match six minutes from time. Hernandez completed the victory in injury time with a superb finish.