Pablo Zabaleta reacts to West Ham win on Twitter

4 November, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


West Ham returned to winning ways after four games without a win as they won 4-2 against Burnley in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

After the match West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He is elated with the victory and the performance to go with it.

The 33-year-old was outstanding at the back for West Ham against Burnley. He made one tackle, and five clearances during the game.

West Ham fans responded to his tweet quickly to let him know he was brilliant on the pitch.

Brazilian winger, Felipe Anderson, who joined the east London club from Lazio for £36m in July, scored twice and helped the club seal an important victory.

The Hammers opened the scoring in the opening ten minutes through Marko Arnautovic. Johann Berg Gudmundsson restored parity just before the break.

After the break, Anderson curled a shot past Burnley keeper Joe Hart before Chris Wood levelled the scoreline with a thumping header.

Anderson, capitalising on some sloppy defending, scored his second of the match six minutes from time. Hernandez completed the victory in injury time with a superb finish.

