Pablo Zabaleta looking to leave West Ham

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has hinted that he is ready to leave the club and the Premier League now.
The former Premier League winner is 33 and he believes that he needs to listen to his body now.
Zabaleta believes that the time is right for him to try something new. Also, the pace of Arabian football should suit him. He is struggling to cope with the intensity of English football due to his fitness and age.
He told Arab News: “My heart tells me I would like to play forever, but I will be 34 in January and I need to listen to my body at that time. At the end, I will know what I want to do and where to go, but I would like one or two more years to carry on playing. At 34 I think it might be the right time to try something different, have a new experience.”
The defender added: “I spoke to Manu about his experience and he said it was great. But the difference was he was only 21, then wanted to go to Europe and test himself further. He said the lifestyle was fantastic, you train late in the evenings because of the conditions. After England, this is what I’m looking for.”
The experienced West Ham defender has been on the decline for a while now and his departure won’t be too much of a blow for Manuel Pellegrini.
However, West Ham will need to bring someone in to add depth to the position if the player decides to leave in January.
The full-back explained that he has already spoken to Manuel Lanzini about his experience in Arabian football and he is looking to try it out in future.