Pablo Hernandez will miss Leeds vs Derby clash

9 January, 2019 Derby County, English Championship, Leeds United


Marcelo Bielsa has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez is doubtful for the crucial Championship clash against Derby.

The Argentine has also added that Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas will miss the tie. However, Liam Cooper is back in contention, and could play the game.

Bielsa added that he can’t say with full assurance whether Hernandez will play, but mentioned that he doesn’t want to take any risk with the Spaniard. In other words, Hernandez is almost certain to miss the clash.

The Leeds boss has revealed that Tyler Roberts could be used in the no. 10 role if Hernandez is ruled out for the game.

Leeds United find themselves top of the Championship table after 26 games, two points ahead of Norwich City.

The Whites, however, are heading into the match, on the back of three consecutive defeats against Hull City, Nottingham Forest and QPR (FA Cup), and the Yorkshire club will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Derby County at Elland Road on Friday.

The last time the two sides met, Leeds produced a masterclass performance winning the tie 4-1. However, it remains to be seen, how Leeds respond to the pressure, following two back to back defeats in the Championship.

