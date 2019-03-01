Pablo Hernandez says Leeds United are missing Jack Clarke

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez says that Jack Clarke’s absence is being felt by the squad.
The youngster was sent to a hospital after feeling unwell during the game against Middlesbrough in February. He is still recovering from it.
Before his injury, Clarke was in red hot form and Leeds United are clearly missing his creativity and pace.
During the pre-match presser, Hernandez told Yorkshire Evening Post: “We’ve missed him and we hope he recovers fast. He’s a different player for us. He gives us something else.”
It will be interesting to see if he can return swiftly and guide Leeds to the title this season. Marcelo Bielsa’s men are in a great position to win the Championship this season.
In terms of quality, Leeds have been the best side in the division this year. They just need to cut out the inconsistency from their game now.
Meanwhile, Jack Clarke’s impressive performances this season has caught the eye of the Premier League clubs. The young winger was linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this season. It will be interesting to see if his suitors make an offer for him in the summer.