Pablo Hernandez comments on Leeds United future

Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez is undoubtedly one of the best signings the Whites have concluded in recent years.
The 33-year-old Spaniard is a pure joy to watch. He has played a key role for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and hopes to play in the Premier League with the Whites next season.
At this age, Hernandez is already considering plans for his future, especially retirement. He has told Spanish newspaper AS that he wants to retire in his homeland.
Leeds are top of the Championship table at the moment, and Hernandez is hoping to win promotion and would like to sign a contract extension with the Whites.
Hernandez said: “With Leeds I hope to promote and return to play in the Premier; then I want to retire playing in Castellón.
“With 33 years old, it is logical that I should consider things. But I enjoy the moment and I feel that I have years of playing left.
“I have a contract until 2020 and if we go up we extend one more … But you see the 19-year-olds and you see yourself reflected in them, the future is theirs.”
The former Valencia winger has been in terrific form this season. He has scored seven goals and has provided 10 assists already this season.
Hernandez probably understands that he cannot continue this form for years to come. This is probably Leeds’ best chance of securing promotion, but failing to achieve it could see Hernandez altering his plans for the future.
Leeds fans will be excited to hear what Hernandez has said about his future plans. The fans love him very much, and want him to stay for years to come.