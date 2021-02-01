Ozan Kabak closing in on Liverpool transfer

Liverpool are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke today.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have reached an agreement with the player regarding personal terms and they have agreed on a fee with his agent as well.





The Reds are currently in talks with Schalke regarding a loan deal and the German club want to include an obligation to buy.

Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ozan Kabak. Agents fee agreed too. 🔴 #LFC Negotiations on with Schalke – #S04 want to include the obligation-to-buy and still working for the replacement [Mustafi talks on].#LFC also have a plan B. ⏳ #DeadlineDay https://t.co/Ng7nulrSiR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

However, the transfer would depend on the Schalke securing a proper replacement.

Apparently, they are in talks with Premier League club Arsenal regarding a move for Shkodran Mustafi.

The World Cup winner has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and he will be allowed to leave this month.

#S04 – Schalke is very interested in Shkodran Mustafi as a replacement for Ozan Kabak. Negotiations ongoing between @s04 and Arsenal on a loan-deal until summer. @SPORT1 #AFC — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Sky Sports are claiming that the 20-year-old Schalke centre back is currently meeting with the club’s medical staff in order to undergo his medical check.

Due to time constraints, Kabak’s Liverpool medical will have to be conducted in Germany.

Just in: Ozan Kabak is meeting with the Schalke medical staff right now. Possible that he’s undergoing his medical check with @LFC in these moments. As reported: he would have to do it in Germany due to time pressure #DeadlineDay @Sky_Dirk @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/OTgUYP9ABW — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 1, 2021

Liverpool are going through an injury crisis defensively and it will be interesting to see if they can end the transfer window with two new centre backs.

They have already agreed on a deal with Preston to sign Ben Davies and Kabak could be their second defensive signing this month.

The 20-year-old centre back is highly talented with a big future ahead of him and Jurgen Klopp might be able to unlock his potential and help him develop into a top-class player for the Reds.