Ovie Ejaria urges Solanke to join Rangers

Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria has urged Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke to join the club in January.
Ejaria believes that Solanke would be a very good addition to the side. The two players know each other well from their time at Liverpool.
He said: “Dom is a very good player, I’ve known him for a very long time. He scores a lot of goals so if he was to come to Rangers in January it would be a very good addition to the squad. We don’t really keep in touch but, oh yes, I would speak highly of this place to him. Rangers are a very good club and I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and if I was to speak to him about it I would only have good things to say. Alfredo Morelos is a top player who helps the team a lot, as we saw against Livingston, but Dom would also increase the strength in depth of the squad. He would be a very good addition – and don’t forget Kyle Lafferty, who’s another top striker. That would be really good.”
Solanke has been linked with a loan move away from the Reds for a while now and it will be interesting to see whether Rangers can land him.
Steven Gerrard’s side could definitely use another goalscorer and Solanke would be ideal. The youngster has been in red-hot form for the England youth side but he hasn’t had opportunities with the Liverpool first team.
He is capable of making a difference in the Scottish League and he could transform Rangers during the second half of the season.
Also, he needs to play regularly and Rangers can give him that platform.
Ejaria has impressed at Rangers this season and Gerrard will be hoping for more of the same from Solanke if the striker joins.