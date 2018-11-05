Ovie Ejaria comments on Rangers coping with fixture list

Glasgow Rangers summer signing Ovie Ejaria believes the Ibrox club can handle the pressure of domestic and European action, although at times he found it tough.
The 20-year-old joined the Gers in the summer transfer window on loan from Liverpool. He has been a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions already.
Rangers earned an important victory in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as they won 2-0 against St Mirren, with two late goals coming from Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos.
The Gers have done well in the Europa League this season, and they will be looking to maintain their good form when they face Spartak on Thursday.
With important Group G clashes against Villarreal and Rapid Vienna coming up, Rangers are preparing for a hectic schedule before the end of the year.
Ejaria has said that it has been tough at times for him as he wasn’t quite used to playing a lot of games. However, he has now settled in nicely.
Rangers are still top of Group G at the halfway point of the Europa League group campaign and Gerrard’s side can dream of a knockout berth.
“It is probably the most amount of games I have played in the first part of a season since I have been playing. It has been tough,” said Ejaria, as quoted by The Evening Times.
“At first it was quite tough because I wasn’t used to it but now it has been going on for a few months I am used to it and I am recovering well between games.
“Every game is a tough game so you have to recover quickly because there is a game every three days. It is tough but I am used to it now and recovering well.”