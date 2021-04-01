Overrated XI : Everton’s Allan has struggled to find consistency this season

A player who is yet to reach his full capabilities in the Premier League, Brazilian midfielder Allan has earned a rather unfortunate inclusion in our team.

It’s worth stressing that while Allan is one of the very best in the business, he has another level of performance that he is yet to reach.





A key figure for Napoli over recent years, the Brazilian swapped Naples for Merseyside last summer but hasn’t yet found his brilliant best in England.

While this will come, he is currently producing some lacklustre performances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The final months of the Premier League season will offer Allan the chance to find his best form to end his first campaign in England strongly.

With tough competition for a spot in the Brazilian national team, Allan needs to step things up to make it into Tite’s squad.

While Allan is currently overrated, once he adjusts to a new country, he can be expected to show everyone what all the fuss was about when he first signed for Everton.

