Oumar Niasse told he can leave Everton in January

Oumar Niasse was the subject of interest from some of the big Turkish clubs in the summer transfer window but a deal to sign him failed to materialise.
Turkish giants Galatasaray wanted to sign him, and even had a deal agreed for him, but they failed to secure his signature before the deadline.
However, Gala could be looking to move again for him after reports from Turkish Football emerged that Everton have told him that he can leave the club in January.
Gala are looking to sign a striker, and Niasse is thought to be on their wishlist.
The 28-year-old has failed to impress Marco Silva, having managed just 48 minutes of Premier League football this season.
He is yet to start a Premier League game and has dropped down the pecking order at the club. The former Lokomotiv Moscow striker appears to have very little future at Goodison Park.
Everton are now looking to offload him and have reportedly told him to search for a new club in January.
Gala are assessing their strike options and it remains to be seen whether they make a formal move for the Senegal striker in January.