Osvaldo Ardiles praises four Tottenham Hotspur players after win vs Wolves

Former Tottenham player and club hero Osvaldo Ardiles has praised four players after Spurs earned a pulsating 3-2 win against Wolves in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, and Harry Kane scored for Spurs to give a 3-0 lead. Juan Foyth, making his Premier League debut, gave away two penalties, and made life tougher for the visitors at the end.
Ardiles took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction from the game. He says goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was superb during the match, and praised Lamela, Harry Winks, and Foyth as well.
Ardiles has praised the Argentine winger, saying he is enjoying his best season at the club.
Yesterday positives: 1) Hugo LLoris, superb. 2) @HarryWinks, getting better and better with every game. 3) @ErikLamela, another goal and having his best season for us so far. 4) @JuanMFoyth, had an excellent game until the penalties. Has to learn. He will. COYS COYS COYS
The 26-year-old joined Spurs in 2013 from AS Roma. While he has shown flashes of his vast potential from time to time, he has not been able to become a key figure for the club with serious injuries playing part as well.
This season, Lamela has taken his game to a whole new level. Initially, he made impact from the bench, and now has carved his way into the first team set up.
The Argentine has scored seven goals already and managed a further three assists in all competitions this season.