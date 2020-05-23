Osvaldo Ardiles denies making Mauricio Pochettino and Newcastle United claim

Osvaldo Ardiles has claimed on Twitter that he does not know if Mauricio Pochettino is going to take the Newcastle United managerial job.

The Argentine has denied giving an interview to The Mirror in which he is quoted as saying that former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Pochettino has spoken to Newcastle about becoming their new manager.

The Mirror quoted the Tottenham legend as saying that Newcastle have made his Argentine compatriot a good offer.

However, Ardiles has claimed on Twitter that he did not give any such interview to The Mirror, adding that in the interview he did actually give to a newspaper in Argentina, he “talked very generally” about Pochettino.

Ardiles has added that he does not know what Pochettino wants to do next in his managerial career.

Never talked to the Daily Mirror. They are quoting me in an interview with an Argentina paper where I talked very generally about Mauricio prospects. I don't know what he is going to do and if I know I won't tell of course. https://t.co/e7kGw3B13o — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) May 23, 2020

Speculation

According to Sky Sports, Pochettino is the prospective new Newcastle owners’ first-choice managerial candidate.

The Sun has claimed that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are set to buy the Premier League club.

Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle at the moment, and he has done quite well so far, with the team unlikely to get relegated to the Championship if and when the season resumes and are still in the FA Cup.