Osvaldo Ardiles and Ledley King react to Tottenham win vs Chelsea on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur won their third consecutive Premier League game after beating London rivals Chelsea on Saturday at Wembley.
Spurs jumped ahead of Chelsea to third position in the Premier League table after beating the Blues 3-1, with goals coming from Dele Alli, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-min.
The north Londoners outplayed Chelsea to inflict their first Premier League defeat of the season.
Former Spurs players Osvaldo Ardiles and Ledley King took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the game.
Super super Spurs. Big Congratulations to MP and the boys of @SpursOfficial . Next… COYS COYS COYS
— osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) November 24, 2018
Buzzing!!! best performance of the season so far,when we start games at such a high tempo it sets the tone and makes us a difficult team to beat 💪🏾 #COYS #THFC
— Ledley King (@LedleyKing) November 24, 2018
Alli opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a flicked header from Christian Eriksen’s cross.
Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the 16th minute with a shot from a long range. However, it was Son Heung-min’s goal in the second half that left everyone awestruck.
The South Korea forward outpaced Jorginho and eased past David Luiz before coolly slotting the ball into the net.
Son could have added more goals to the tally but he shot straight at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when through on goal.
Spurs have now won three of their past four Premier League games against Chelsea, and won consecutive league games against the Blues for the first time since August 1987.