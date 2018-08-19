Blog Competitions English Premier League Osvaldo Ardiles and Graham Roberts react to Tottenham Hotspur win vs Fulham on Twitter

19 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham managed back to back Premier League wins after beating London rivals Fulham 3-1 at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal in August as Spurs maintained their unbeaten run in the season. It looked like the England striker’s barren run will continue after he had a goal ruled out and hit the crossbar at Wembley.

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura scored his first Premier League goal for Spurs with a superb curling strike beyond Fabri’s dive just before the break.

Fulham, who lost their opening game against Crystal Palace, levelled after the break with Aleksandar Mitrovic nodding in from close range.

It needed a moment of sublime quality and inspiration to break Fulham’s resilience and it was provided by Kieran Tripper who restored the lead with a stunning free-kick.

Former Spurs player and club hero, Osvaldo Ardiles took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.

Another former player, Graham Roberts also took to Twitter, to praise Erik Lamela, who made a brilliant run from midfield to set up Kane for the third goal. He tweeted:

Spurs didn’t sign a single player in the summer transfer window. However, they do have a star studded squad, and are well capable of mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season.

