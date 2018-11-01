Osman names three Everton players who could play for Liverpool

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has named three Toffees stars who could break into the Liverpool lineup.
Osman believes that Jordan Pickford, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Seamus Coleman are good enough to play for the Reds.
The former Everton midfielder said: “If you look at Seamus Coleman, for me a fantastic right-back; Jordan Pickford and Gylfi Sigurdsson wouldn’t be far away from many teams – so off the top of my head that’s three players who could certainly perform – and I don’t think they’d be the only ones.”
Although there is no doubt that the three players mentioned are talented individuals but to claim that they can break into Klopp’s lineup is quite frankly bizarre.
It is highly unlikely that Jordan Pickford will play ahead of a world-class goalkeeper like Alisson. Similarly, Coleman is past his peak and he would never get a look in ahead of a talented young player like Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Gylfi Sigurdsson would be a handy option for the Reds because of his creativity and goal threat.
It will be interesting to see how the Everton fans react to these comments from Osman but most would probably acknowledge the fact that his opinion was way off the mark.