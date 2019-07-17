Opinion: Wolves should join Burnley in the race to sign Mateusz Klich

According to a recent report from The Sun, Premier League outfit Burnley are heavily interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the summer.
The 29-year-old struggled in his first season at Elland Road, but he was simply superb during the last campaign. He was one of the key players in Marcelo Bielsa’s system, and played 48 matches in the Championship.
Klich scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists in the Championship last season. He scored some incredible goals last season, and replacing him won’t be easy.
Wolves should join Burnley in the race to sign Klich this summer.
Nuno Espirito Santo has recently stated that he needs to add more players to his ranks, and Klich could be a superb addition.
Wolves do have depth in the midfield but Nuno certainly needs someone who can score and provide assists from the middle of the park as well.
While playing in the Premier League is a different ball game altogether, Klich has the ability to step up. Klich was one of Bielsa’s greatest revelations last season, and Wolves can provide him with the platform to take his game to the next level.