Opinion: Wolves must try to sign Tottenham target Angel Correa

This has been quite an underwhelming transfer window for Wolves so far, and boss Nuno Espirito Santo has recently stated that he is looking to bring in more quality players to Molineux.
Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s highly-rated forward Angel Correa, but face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
According to reports from Spanish newspaper AS (h/t Sport Witness), Correa understands that he is likely to drop down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Joao Felix and Ivan Šaponjić.
The Argentine, who has a release clause of €100 million (£89 million) in his contract, surely would be considering new options where he would be getting regular games.
Atletico will try to get the maximum deal out of Correa but surely Wolves can get him at a much-reduced price.
The Argentina international is a versatile forward and is a top-class talent. He joined Atletico in 2014 and has scored 30 goals in over 175 appearances in all competitions till date.
At 24, he already has a wealth of Champions League and international experience and would be a cracking signing for Wolves.
Wolves lack depth behind first-choice pair Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, and Correa will get ample opportunities to become the central creative player of the side.
He would be a superb signing for the club, and Wolves must not hesitate to make a move for him this summer.