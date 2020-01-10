Opinion: Wilfried Zaha would be a superb signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a massive blow this week after the club confirmed that star striker Harry Kane will undergo a surgery on hamstring that will keep him out of the club till April.
Furthermore, the north London club will be without Moussa Sissoko as well, who has been also ruled out till April. Jose Mourinho needs to bolster his squad, and could be interested in making a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha’s situation
The 27-year-old Palace talisman is keen to leave Selhurst Park, as he wants to join a club that will fight for silverware. Spurs were heavily interested in signing him last summer, but didn’t meet his £80 million valuation.
According to reports from The Mirror, Zaha has recently agent his agent, Pini Zahavi, and he is looking to broker a deal with Spurs.
Three reasons why Zaha would be perfect
Versatile player: Zaha is a versatile attacker who can play across all three positions upfront. Usually prefers to play on the left-hand side, the Ivorian international is comfortable playing as a right-winger, central attacking midfielder or as a lone striker.
Plenty of experience: The 27-year-old has played over 180 Premier League games and therefore he won’t take much time in adapting to the new system. He is hungry to prove himself at the highest level, and Spurs is a good platform for his development.
The need of the hour: Zaha is the right profile of a player the club should be looking at. He is fast, skilful, technically blessed and can fill in multiple roles – what more do Spurs need? At 27, he is at the peak of his career, and this is high time to snap him up.