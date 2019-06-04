Opinion: West Ham United should go for Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool have released English striker Daniel Sturridge after six-and-a-half-years at Anfield.
The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker, who scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the Reds, won’t be short of options when he leaves Merseyside at the end of the month as a free agent, and West Ham United should take a punt on him.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini has been tasked with leading the Hammers to the Europa League spots next season, and Sturridge – if he can manage to be fit all-season- could be the man to help him do exactly that.
At 29, the England international is a short-term option for West Ham, but he remains undoubtedly a great finisher, and while he will not likely repeat his 2013-14 heroics and score 21 league goals, Sturridge can help boost Pellegrini’s attack.
The London Stadium are keen on West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon and Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez with Marko Arnautovic linked with a summer exit, and while they should still go ahead to pursue the deals, snapping up the Liverpool star for free could be worth it.
Sturridge is proven, boasts of the experience and will definitely be motivated to prove himself all over again in order to grab the attention of Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Euros 2020.
The two-time Champions League-winning veteran striker will relish the chance to fire West Ham to a top-seven finish, and lots of fans on Twitter reckon he would be a perfect fit for the club.
