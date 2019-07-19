Opinion: West Ham must move for Everton target Mario Mandzukic

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is looking to sign one more striker to his ranks in the summer transfer window despite signing Sebastian Haller on a club-record transfer fee.
The Hammers lost Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez this summer, while the future of Javier Hernandez is up in the air.
In recent weeks, West Ham have been linked with a move for Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian striker scored 32 goals last season but his poor disciplinary records go against him.
With that in mind, the Hammers must make a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic who could leave the Bianconeri this summer following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Everton are monitoring the development of Mandzukic. The Croatian striker is not in Sarri’s long term plans and chances are high that he could leave the club.
The 33-year-old is a world-class striker who has won 9 league titles in his career – three with Dinamo Zagreb, two with Bayern Munich and four with Juventus.
He has a wealth of Champions League experience and the 89 times capped Croatian was a part of the side that finished runners up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
West Ham need someone who will bring experience, class, and leadership to the side. Mandzukic has still a lot of football left in him, and if Pellegrini can sign him at a bargain price, it will be nothing short of a genius move from him.