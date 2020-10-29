Opinion: Upamecano would be a superb signing for Manchester United

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently and Manchester United have apparently joined the race.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils come forward with an offer for the 22-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.





Upamecano is one of the most talented young defenders in Europe right now and he would be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s defensive unit. Manchester United are in desperate need of another quality centre back who is good enough to start for them on a regular basis.

Harry Maguire has been quite mediocre this season and Manchester United cannot afford to rely on Tuanzebe for the whole season. Lindelof and Upamecano could prove to be a good partnership in theory.

The French defender is calm and composed on the ball and he will help Manchester United carry the ball out of the defence just like Harry Maguire.

The Old Trafford outfit came close to signing him when Van Gaal was in charge but Woodward refused to pay an extra sum of around £200,000 for the Frenchman. Now they are thought to be willing to pay his £38 million release clause which becomes active in the summer.

Ideally, Manchester United should look to sign the player in January. Going through the whole season without another quality centre back could prove to be a gamble for Solskjaer.

Manchester United have the financial means to pull off a transfer like this and Woodward must back his manager this time. The Red Devils need to finish in the top four and they must improve at the back in order to do so.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks. Unless Maguire improves dramatically over the next few weeks, Manchester United should seriously consider spending on a defender in January.