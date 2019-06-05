Opinion: Tottenham should move for Real Madrid’s Isco

It is an open secret that this summer is going to be massive for Tottenham.
Having not signed a single player in the last two transfer windows, Spurs must spend big to bring in quality players in order to make the side competitive.
One of the areas where Mauricio Pochettino should be looking to bolster this summer is the attacking midfield region.
Spurs already have a wealth of talent in that department. However, the futures of Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela are in doubt, and both could be shifted out of the club this summer.
And even if they stay put, Spurs need one or two world-class players in that region who can take the club to the next level.
If the reports are to be believed, the north London club have already made a bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, and have been in contact with Leicester to sign creative playmaker James Maddison.
However, it is the right time for Pochettino to make a move for Real Madrid’s world-class attacking midfielder Isco.
According to reports from Marca, Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the 34-cap Spain international this summer.
Pochettino is a keen admirer of the player and had even labelled him as one of the best players in the world.
The Argentine told AS in 2017: “Every manager wants to sign the very best and he is one of the best players in the world.
“He is one of the best in the world. I have seen him at different clubs and his creativity is simply outside of the norm. He is at the stage now where he is fully matured. His magic is plain to see.”
Isco has won four Champions League and a La Liga title with Madrid since joining them in 2013. He was included in the Champions League team of the season in 2016-17.
He is a world class player and would be a dream signing for any club. With Madrid reportedly eyeing up a move for Eriksen, Spurs should ask for Isco as a part exchange in the deal, or they should look to bid separately.
Whatever it is, they must not miss out on this glorious opportunity to sign the Spaniard.