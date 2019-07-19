Opinion: Tottenham must join Manchester City in the race to sign Thiago Almada

While Tottenham Hotspur are looking to build a team for the upcoming season, the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United suggests they are also planning for long term.
With that in mind, Spurs must make a bold move to sign Argentine youngster Thiago Almada, who is attracting interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.
The 18-year-old is so highly rated that he is being dubbed as the ‘next Lionel Messi’. He must be something special, and that is why Pep Guardiola’s side have made one offer of £11million for the attacking midfielder already.
He has been offered a new deal by his club Vélez Sarsfield in his native Argentina, but he is stalling on a new contract. Furthermore, his club are looking to increase his release clause from £14million to £23million.
Pochettino must use his contacts to lure the youngster and bring him to north London this summer. He would be interested to join his compatriot, while he would find himself at home especially with fellow Argentine players like Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth around.
Spurs can also offer Sarsfield the option of keeping him on loan for the entire season, a deal that works for all parties involved.
It seems like Almada is a special talent. He can play as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker and has scored three goals in 16 games last season.
Tottenham should at least join the race and make an offer to tempt the youngster. They have the pulling power in this situation in the form of their manager, and they must not waste this opportunity.