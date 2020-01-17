Opinion: Tottenham must hijack Arsenal deal for Layvin Kurzawa

According to reports from The Athletic, Arsenal are in advanced talks over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.
The 27-year-old will be a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, but the Gunners are trying to broker a deal now. The north London club are short of options at left-back following the injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.
The 12 times capped France international tweeted on Friday that he has joined the London-based Sports Invest UK who have strong links with the Gunners.
Tottenham Hotspur should move quickly and hijack the deal from right under their noses. Here’s why:
a) Left-back is a priority: Spurs need to sign a left-back. They cannot simply rely on Danny Rose and must find a way to ship him out next summer. Jan Vertonghen’s future is also up in the air, while Ryan Sessegnon is best used playing on the wings rather than in the left-back role.
Ben Davies is at best a good squad player and therefore Spurs need a quality left-back. Kurzawa fits the bill.
b) Cost: Spurs have been linked with so many players this month, but realistically they cannot afford to spend ridiculous money like some of the other rival clubs. Kurzawa would be available on the cheap, and this is an opportunity Spurs must not miss out on.
c) Target and player profile: Last month, reports emerged that Mourinho wants to sign the defender in January. Kurzawa has been on Spurs’ radar for a while and therefore he is not someone who is new to them.
He joined PSG for €23 million in 2015 and has since won three league titles, three French cups and three league cups. Known for his brilliant technique and athleticism, he is an archetypal Mourinho left-back. Plus, he can score goals. In October 2017, Kurzawa made a record by scoring a Champions League hat-trick with a treble against Olympiacos.
d) Hungry to perform: The defender has played second fiddle to Spanish international Juan Bernat and his lack of playing time is the main reason why he is keen to leave the club.
Thus, taking all aspects into consideration, Spurs must join the race now, and hijack the move, similar to what they did for Gedson Fernandes last week.