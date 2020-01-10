Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur should move for Luka Jovic on loan

10 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a massive blow this week with Harry Kane being ruled out till April with a hamstring tear. Spurs badly need to bolster their forward line and several strikers have been linked with a move recently.

The north London club have shown interest in the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard, but Jose Mourinho can strike a masterstroke signing if he can land Luka Jovic from Real Madrid on a temporary deal in January.

According to reports from The Sun (transfer live blog; 10th Jan 2020), Jovic could be loaned out in the January transfer window.

The Serbian has struggled since making his move to the Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of £62 million. He has struggled in Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, scoring only once in 12 appearances for the La Liga giants.

The 22-year-old is a top-quality striker who scored 27 goals in 46 games for Frankfurt before moving to Madrid. Probably, he is lacking a bit of confidence, and needs regular games under his belt.

With Kane injured, this is the ideal time to bring in a striker of his calibre at the north London club. Jovic will get regular games, and if he can rediscover his goal-scoring touch once again, he will be able to fill the void left by the England striker.

