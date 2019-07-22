Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur should go after AS Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe to replace Kieran Trippier

According to France Football (via GFFN), AS Roma right-back Djibril Sidibe is wanted by West Ham United, but they now have competition to beat as Crystal Palace and Valencia have joined them in the race.
The Ligue 1 outfit are ready to accept £14 million for the services of the France international and Tottenham Hotspur should go after him too.
The North London giants recently sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and could do with a right-back signing this summer.
Sidibe himself was on the radar of the Wanda Metropolitano outfit last summer, and they were willing to part with £23 million for his signature.
The World Cup winner didn’t have an impressive 2018-19 owing to injuries and a dip in form, but at 26, he still has a lot to offer and can eventually establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the game given his huge potential and talent.
Tottenham could be securing themselves a huge bargain should they pip West Ham to Sidibe’s signature given his quality.
The Frenchman is one of the best crossers of the ball, and he is also comfortable playing further up the pitch.
Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs themselves were once keen on the defender, while Manchester United were also linked with an interest last summer.
Monaco reportedly held strong to shoo off interest from Tottenham in the past, but given their willingness to cash in now, this could be their opportunity to finally get their man.
With 13 assists to his name in the three seasons he has spent with the Principality club, Sidibe has a lot to offer and West Ham landing him ahead of the big clubs will be a huge blow on them.
He has the potential to see his value skyrocket in the next one year, and it’s why Spurs should take a punt right now.