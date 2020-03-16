Opinion: Toby Alderweireld has been Tottenham Hotspur’s most influential player in the Premier League this term

Tottenham Hotspur have blown hot and cold under boss Jose Mourinho this term, and the Premier League suspension couldn’t have come at a better time.
Spurs failed to grab a win in any of their last six games across all competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup and Champions League within seven days.
English top-flight action has been postponed till April 4 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and Mourinho will hope his side can be handed massive injury boosts within the next three weeks in order for them to resume action on the front foot.
While Tottenham have hugely missed the influences of the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko, Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld has proven to be the side’s most influential player this season, and the stats back this claim up.
The defender signed an improved deal last December that now sees him earn £100,000-a-week, and he has been key to Mourinho’s blueprint.
Alderweireld has played most league games (27) for Spurs, and currently tops the charts when it comes to most minutes played (2418), most passes (1706), most touches (2039), most aerial battles won (59), most blocks (28) and most clearances (140).
The 31-year-old has weighed in with a goal and two assists too, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that Mourinho was keen to sign him when he was at Manchester United.
Alderweireld has been consistent this term, and Tottenham need other players to emulate him when/should Premier League action resume and going forward.