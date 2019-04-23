Opinion: Three reasons why Mohamed Salah could leave for Real Madrid this summer

The Mohamed Salah-to-Real Madrid claims have resurfaced again, and the rumours only serve as a perfect reminder that the summer transfer window is almost upon us.
Since arriving on Merseyside two summers ago, the Egypt international has become one of the best players in the English top-flight, and it is no surprise that he is attracting the most successful club in the history of the Champions League.
Liverpool won’t be keen on letting Salah leave anytime soon, not after handing him an improved five-year contract last summer, and it doesn’t seem the 26-year-old wants to leave too.
But here are three reasons why a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer shouldn’t be ruled out.
The reported breakdown in relationship between him and Klopp
Telefoot and AS both reported Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp no longer get on as well as they used to following a row, and while no one can really confirm the authenticity of these claims, a move away will most likely be on the cards if both of them aren’t on good terms.
Madrid are still a step-up from Liverpool despite the contrasting campaigns of both teams this season, and the former AS Roma star might not hesitate to switch if it comes to that.
Failure to win the Premier League
On paper, Liverpool’s only chance of winning the title this season seems to hang on Wednesday’s Manchester’s derby.
Manchester United have to prevent Manchester City from leaving Old Trafford with all three points for the Reds to have a realistic chance of remaining on top of the table till the end of the campaign.
City winning the league will deal a huge psychological blow on Liverpool players, and while they will fancy their chances of going again next season, Salah might not.
Failure to win the Champions League
Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last season but could go one better this term, with only Barcelona standing in their way between a potential final with either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax.
Pipping the Catalans to the spot looks more herculean than winning the final itself, and Salah will only hope the team can win the elite European prize following last term’s disappointment.
Missing out on it again, losing the league to City and the reported rift between him and Klopp could all just be too much for Salah to bear.