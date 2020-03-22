Opinion: This £150 million star would be a bargain for Manchester United

Manchester United sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for £150 million.
Hands up anyone who thinks that would be a bad deal if it happened in the next transfer window?
According to The Athletic, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t have Kane on his wish-list. Quite why that would be the case is anyone’s guess.
Jadon Sancho and Thomas Lemar are amongst the players who have been linked with United over the past few weeks.
Both are excellent forwards and would be welcome additions to United’s squad, but neither bring what United need right now – an out-and-out goalscorer.
Kane’s goalscoring record is one of the best in the business – 181 goals in 278 appearances for Spurs. Another 32 in 45 games for England.
Imagine what he could produce with the likes of Bruno Fernandes operating behind him.
Historically United’s success has been built on having a player in their ranks who scores on a regular basis.
Denis Law, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona – each of them amongst the top-class forwards who were difference-makers in a United shirt.
Solskjaer has done a good job improving United’s defence and midfield, but adding a prolific goalscorer is imperative if he wants to restore the club to its former glories.
While £150m is undoubtedly a significant sum of money, it is an amount that represents a bargain for United if they are serious about becoming a successful club once again.