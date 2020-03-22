Opinion: Rio Ferdinand’s assessment of Jack Grealish is spot on

Former Manchester United star and Premier League pundit thinks that Jack Grealish is a more rounded player than the likes of Dele Alli and James Maddison.
He said: “Grealish does all of that (goals and assists) but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Alli, Maddison, Mount in that position, that can play off the striker/as an attacking midfielder. Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him, draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else. That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me.”
Ferdinand’s claims might not go down well with the Spurs or Leicester fans, but he is spot on.
The Aston Villa playmaker has been outstanding this season and he has certainly played better than the other English attacking midfielders.
While the likes of Alli and Maddison are top class talents as well, Grealish does seem like a more complete player right now. Alli and Maddison are better goalscorers but the Aston Villa ace has a well-balanced skill set.
The Aston Villa player can drive the team forward and his ball-carrying ability is much better than Alli, Maddison or Mount.
Furthermore, he is very good at engaging defenders which opens up spaces for his teammates.
Apart from that, Grealish has goals in him as well.
It will be interesting to see if he stays at Villa next season. The Premier League side are in danger of going down and Grealish needs to move on. He is too good for the Championship.
Grealish has shown that he is capable of playing for a top team and he will be wanting to prove himself in Europe as well.