Opinion: Reece James could become Chelsea’s answer to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made the most of the club’s summer transfer ban, promoting a couple of the youth players to the first-team on a permanent basis.
The likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have been crucial to the Blues’ top-four challenge, and it’s safe to say they have done the club’s academy proud.
While Liverpool have been the team to beat this season, Chelsea showed during their FA Cup clash early this month that they have what it takes to become title challengers next term, and with more consistency, Lampard’s men have the potential to compete for major honours going forward.
The Reds have proven that giving youth a chance could save millions in the bid to build a world-class line-up, with Trent Alexander-Arnold already establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in the world at just 21.
The England international has already played in two Champions League finals, winning one and is on his way to becoming a Premier League winner.
James could become Chelsea’s answer to Alexander-Arnold, and the 20-year-old is without a doubt a future prospect.
Despite just 26 first-team appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit, the full-back has proven to be a hit, scoring twice and assisting twice.
James’ loan spell at Wigan Athletic last term is paying dividend, and while his best qualities are his attacking runs and amazing crosses like Liverpool’s TAA, he is getting much more better defensively, and could end up challenging for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2020 Three Lions squad next year.
There is still a lot of work to be done and plenty of growing up to do, but with the little we have seen so far, the Chelsea right-back looks like the real deal, and if he keeps improving at this rate, the future is bright.