Opinion: Raphael Varane would be perfect for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been frequently linked with a move for Gareth Bale for the past few seasons.
The Welshman was the charming prince at the north London club, and naturally, Spurs are being linked with a move every time reports of him falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane comes up in the media.
While Spurs still may retain an interest in Bale, recent reports suggest they are finally looking at the right Real Madrid player – one who fits into the system, and whose deal makes a lot of sense.
According to a recent report from Spanish publication Eldesmarque, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane at the north London club.
Spurs are willing to offer £69m for the 26-year-old who was an integral part of the France national team that won the World Cup in 2018.
Varane was a key player under Mourinho at Madrid and the Portuguese boss is looking to reunite with him at his new club. Spurs have experienced somewhat of a rejuvenation under the former Chelsea boss, and are in the mix for a top-four finish this season.
Bolstering the defence is a priority for Spurs. With Jan Vertonghen’s future up in the air (plus he is not getting any younger), and Juan Foyth still struggling to cement his place in the first team, Spurs need an experienced leader like Varane to marshall the defence.
With Toby Alderweireld having committed his long-term future at the club, and Davinson Sanchez having returned to his old best, Spurs already have a good platform. Mourinho just needs to add the extra quality to it and Varane certainly is the man for that.
Madrid probably won’t entertain any offers for their star defender. Also, the Frenchman would find it hard to leave Los Blancos to join Spurs even if there’s a strong pull in the form of his former mentor.