Opinion: Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the perfect Romelu Lukaku replacement for Everton

Everton brought in Moise Kean from Juventus in the summer as manager Marco Silva attempted to boost his striking options.
The Italian youngster hasn’t hit the ground running as he would have wished, and the Toffees could do with a prolific goalscorer right now.
Kean, 19, is yet to score in eight league appearances and one League Cup game for Everton, registering just one assist.
After winning just twice, losing five league games and scoring just six goals, there is no denying that Marco Silva’s side could do with a quality finisher right now.
Their next chance to land one will be in January, though, but given how difficult it is to get quality players during the winter transfer window, next summer would be their best hope, and Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos is a player they should target.
The Colombia international has reiterated his wishes to play in the Premier League soon, and Goodison Park will be the perfect place for him to start.
Everton are yet to get the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku since he left Merseyside, and Morelos looks like the ideal man to finally fill the Belgian’s big shoes.
With 61 goals in 105 appearances for the Light Blues, the 23-year-old – who won the Scottish Premiership golden boot last term – has proven he has what it takes to play in a bigger league, and he has all it takes to succeed in the English top-flight.
Morelos boasts of the strength and finishing, and Everton could do with a striker in his mould.