Opinion: Rangers should try to sign Grady Diangana from West Ham on loan

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has recently insisted that the Ibrox club will try till the end to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool this summer.
The Gers have bolstered their attacking department this summer, but Kent is the type of player that brings a lot more to the side. He brings energy and dynamism to the side, and that is why Gerrard is so keen to land him.
But with Kent performing so well in the pre-season, doubts remain about whether Jurgen Klopp will at all send him on loan this term. The 22-year-old might play a part in Liverpool’s first-team squad for the upcoming season, and Rangers should start looking for options elsewhere.
It is high time Rangers should look to sign West Ham’s highly-rated young attacking midfielder Grady Diangana who could be available on loan.
According to a recent report from the Sunday People (printed edition; page 54), West Ham are looking to send Diangana on loan this summer.
The 21-year-old made a strong impression last season and showed why he is so highly rated. He scored twice in the Carabao Cup tie against Macclesfield, and made 21 appearances in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.
However, with the Hammers side loaded with quality attacking players, Manuel Pellegrini feels a loan move away from the club will do a world of good for him.
Pellegrini wants to send him to a club where he will get regular games. And Rangers certainly can provide him with that. Furthermore, Pellegrini will be aware of how Gerrard has transformed Rangers into a competitive side, and could be willing to send the youngster to Glasgow.
If Rangers can pull off a loan deal for him, it could turn out to be a masterstroke signing for the Ibrox club.