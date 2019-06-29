Opinion: Rangers should look to sign Celtic target Paddy McNair

Glasgow Rangers should join the race to bring Paddy McNair to the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window.
According to a recent report from TeamTalk, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are keen to sign the versatile 24-year-old midfielder, while Sheffield United and Derby County are also showing keen interest.
The 29 times capped Northern Ireland international, who can play in midfield or in defence, has struggled for regular game time, and could be looking to move away from Riverside.
According to reports from The Daily Record, the Bhoys are set to lodge a £5m bid for the Middlesbrough midfielder after David Turnbull’s move to Parkhead was called off.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has now confirmed his interest in the Northern Ireland midfielder. When asked about McNair, the Hoops boss said: “There’s an interest there, yeah.”
Rangers have bolstered their squad in almost every department but McNair would be a massive coup for them. His versatility and quality could be the Gers’s necessary ammunition to challenge Celtic all the way for the title next season.
And McNair could be tempted to move to Ibrox as he is reportedly a ‘massive’ Rangers fan.
On 11 March 2018, the former Manchester United player posted a snap on Instagram of him and Doncaster Rovers defender Luke McCullough wearing Gers scarves outside Ibrox before an Old Firm match.
Before the game, McNair wrote: “C’mon the Gers 🔵.”
While Rangers may find difficulty in paying £5m straightaway, they can at least ask Boro to send him on loan, with a view to make the move permanent next season.
This is an opportunity Rangers must not miss out on, and it will be a massive statement of intent if Rangers can hijack a deal right under Celtic’s noses.