Opinion: Rangers should join the race for Celtic target Romaine Sawyers

Glasgow Rangers have signed as many as seven new players this summer but the Gers should try their luck in bringing Romaine Sawyers to Ibrox this summer.
The Gers have already bolstered their midfield area by signing Joe Aribo while they have signed Steven Davis on a permanent deal.
However, if Steven Gerrard can add a player like Sawyers to his ranks, they will have a solid midfield unit that can challenge Celtic all the way for the Scottish Premiership title.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, the Bhoys are keen to sign the 27-year-old midfielder.
The Hoops had a £1.5m bid for Sawyers rejected with Brentford holding out for a fee in the region of £2.5m. Neil Lennon is reportedly set to launch an improved offer for the Brentford midfielder.
Last season he played 42 Championship games, where he provided six assists.
Sawyers is a good central midfielder who is also capable of playing on the left. At the price quoted above, it makes sense for Rangers to make a move for such a quality midfielder.
Although Rangers have a wealth of midfield options there is room for one or two additions especially after Jordan Rossiter has left the club on loan. Furthermore, Graham Dorrans could also leave the club this month.